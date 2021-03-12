https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/cuomo-refuses-resign-dems-call-quit/

(FOX NEWS) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday refused to resign amid mounting pressure from fellow Democrats for him to step down over sexual misconduct accusations leveled against him – with Cuomo lashing out at “reckless and dangerous” politicians he accused of not knowing all the facts.

“Women have a right to come forward and be heard and I encourage that fully. But I also want to be clear, there is still a question of the truth, I did not do what has been alleged. Period,” he said in a press conference.

“I wont speculate about people’s possible motives but i can tell you as a former attorney general who has gone through this situation many times, there are often many motivations for making an allegation and that is why you need to know the facts before you make decision,” he said.

