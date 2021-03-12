https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/cuomos-greatest-crime-creating-policies-assistants-family-donors-make-millions-covid-patients-elderly-homes/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s top assistant, Melissa DeRosa, is not only the highest-ranking woman in the Cuomo Administration, but her family is also tightly connected to New York’s elderly home industry and they made lots of money due to Cuomo’s COVID policies.





We reported in June 2020 that Cuomo’s number one donor was from the elderly home community where Ms. DeRosa’s father and brother are lobbyists. Not only did Cuomo help the donor make millions on COVID-19 but he also provided them immunity from legal ramifications as well.

According to our June report, New York’s governor and Department of Health Commissioner and Executive Deputy Commissioner are accountable for thousands of nursing home deaths because of their insane directives related to the China coronavirus.

TRENDING: SHOCK REPORT! FBI Sends in Armored Vehicle with Turret, 2 Vans, 6 FBI Vehicles, 3 Local Police Vehicles to Arrest Young Father Who Attended Jan. 6 Rally – UNBELIEVABLE INTERVIEW! – Please Help…

During this global health emergency, all NHs [nursing homes] must comply with the expedited receipt of residents returning from hospitals to NHs, and No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.

But before this in 2018, Cuomo and his state party committee received close to $2.3m from various hospitals and nursing home industry donors.

According to the New York Public Committee on Public Ethics, GNYHA paid $60,000 to the MirRam Group in March-April 2020, according to the firm’s report. John Emrick, a lobbyist at the firm previously served as the chief of staff for the Independent Democratic Conference state senate caucus, lobbying the Senate majority leader’s office on “safe staffing” and “medical malpractice”. Another GNYHA lobby firm, the Bolton-St Johns, gave Cuomo’s campaign $40,000 during his 2018 re-election. That firm employs Giorgio DeRosa, Joseph DeRosa, and Jessica Davos–the father, brother, and sister-law respectively Cuomo’s current secretary and top aid, Melissa DeRosa.

See pictures below of the DeRosa gang:

(See more from Yaacov Apelbaum here.)

So it came as no surprise that New York Governor Cuomo’s Assistant, Melissa DeRosa, tweeted her support for the governor a couple of days ago:

We were right to laud Cuomo: Don’t let scandals distract from pandemic competence https://t.co/Nlab2aQIql — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) March 9, 2021

This was after DeRosa praised the Governor’s accomplishments with women:

DeRosa hasn’t publicly discussed any specifics of any accusers of the Governor. She hasn’t discussed her family’s relationship with Cuomo’s largest donor either. By focusing on the women, the DeRosa family and the elderly home care facilities are in the clear.

There is much more to the governor’s relationship with his assistant DeRosa than meets the eye.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

