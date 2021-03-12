https://www.lenorathompsonwriter.com/beyondnarcissism/dan-scavinos-tweets-whats-he-trying-to-tell-us

Fake Presidents deserve nothing better!

Comms, Comms, Comms

Our story begins on Sat 3/6 when Scavino broke a week of social media silence (more or less) by sharing a video of a man walking along the very tippy-top summit of a mountaintop. Yeah, we get it: Precipice. Message received. And by the by, Dan, thanks for giving us all virtual vertigo. You couldn’t convey “Precipice” in a less dizzy way!?! LOL I guess not. I jest of course but it was hilarious reading the patriots’ responses to that video. Nevermind the comms. Everyone was clutching their chair to keep from falling off the mountaintop. Dan single-handedly made 84 million patriots woozy with one video. Hilarious! But speaking of precipice… I work only for you.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Dan posted several more wordless short videos which, well, if they weren’t Q Comms , I’ll eat my proverbial hat. Of course, we mustn’t let our anxiety for the fate of our beloved country and our desperation for President Trump’s return lead us into becoming ridiculous, reading “comms” into anything and everything. Nevertheless, the meanings were slap your Mama obvious, even multi-layered. Riddles never having been my strong suit, I’m dependent on patriots with four years of practice decoding Q’s comms for the interpretations. The interesting thing is they each interpreted the comms slightly differently and yet most of their interpretations work. They’re not a stretch. They just make sense.

Take Thursday’s “Moose Walking on Water” video for example. The vid originally shot to prominence in October of 2020 when the DailyMail featured it but Dan’s video is slightly different. It plays for 11 seconds, then rewinds (the moose literally runs backwards) until the 17 second mark and then it plays forwards again for the remaining 11 seconds. But what does it all mean!?! Well, maybe, it’s just fun to watch a moose run across water. I mean, how the heck does he do that!?! Hydroplane on hooves!? Or maybe it’s something to do with the C-17!?!

Or maybe it’s a reference to post #765: “Watch the water.” I’m told there’s been a lot of naval activity lately. Or maybe the first 11 seconds are Trump’s first term in office. Then for six seconds, Biden goes backwards screwing it all up. And then 17 (aka Q aka White Hats aka Trump and his Team) returns for a triumphant second term and continues to “walk on water” as the best President we’ve ever known. I like it. I like it a lot!

Sea, Air and Land



Then on March 11th, Scavino posted four short videos. And I got so stuck into the details that I missed the big picture. You could say I’d gone so cross-eyed staring at one oak tree that I was oblivious to the forest. If you look at Scavino’s tweets from the 10,000 foot view, they are simply Sea, Air and Land. What does that spell? Navy SEALS.

Now let’s consider each video individually. Off the top of my head, the video of the whale swimming under the boat reminds me of our Ship of State, with Fake Biden at the helm, pretending to be “Oh Captain, My Captain” although he wouldn’t know his port from his starboard if it bit him! He’s gliding across the surface oblivious to the mammoth beast underneath, watching, waiting. That beast is the 8k strong team of Q, patiently watching and waiting for the perfect time to rescue our Ship of State before it founders on a reef.

Of course, everyone was quick to notice the jersey #34 on the video montage of Herschel Walker’s football career. He’s the football star Donald Trump is pressuring into running for Senate. Wow! That’s even better than an endorsement. It must feel great to be hand-picked by the President! Which leads us to Q Post #34 which I hope, hope, hope will be fulfilled now.

And to add even more excitement to the mix, Scavino also posted that Joe had “pushed the red button” as well as posting on Facebook that the Trump Team’s path will cross the path of the White House Residence Career Staff. Scavino mentioned the red button is particularly ironic because I’ve never seen the box with the red button and Secret Service Call button on Biden’s version of the Resolute Desk…ever!!! Dan also re-posted The Masterpiece painting by Jon McNaughton who described the painting thusly: “What does the future hold for America? President Trump’s last few years in office have been remarkable. He has changed the direction of this country economically, devastated ISIS, negotiated with countries on the world stage, and been a powerful voice for American ideals. It hasn’t been easy, as he has been blocked by both Republicans and Democrats, trashed by the media, and hunted by the deep state in an attempt to undermine his presidency. But, the “painting” is not finished! “I believe that Trump will yet reveal in the future a greater degree of prosperity, justice, and American influence that has never been seen before. His greatest achievements are yet to be revealed. How will history remember the presidency of Donald J. Trump? I believe it will be considered a ‘Masterpiece.’” Oh! Actual goosebumps. After almost two months of silence punctuated by the merest drip of comms, the Scavino floodgate suddenly opened. When you add his posts to the South Park episode that red-pilled the nation (adrenochrome, anyone!?!) and Pedodent Bidan beginning his speech last night with the words, “Good Evening, My Fellow Americans. To light…” He didn’t even correct himself, as he usually does. Just kept on a-going. Wait! Wasn’t there a Q post about a flood??? Actually, there are 17 Q posts containing the word “flood.” And wasn’t there a Q post about light? Actually, there are thirty-one Q posts containing the phrase “Dark to Light.” I feel like a corner has been turned. That the victory is ours. That Dan is giddy with delight but is only allowed to hint…not announce. Or I could be all wet. What do you think? All I know is that comms finally runneth over! Dang, it sure feels good!

