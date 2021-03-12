https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/democrat-oregon-state-senators-introduce-bill-pay-black-people-123000-reparations/

Democrat state senators in Oregon have introduced legislation to pay black Oregonians $123,000 in reparations.

The bill would have the Department of Revenue establish a reparations payment program to residents “who can demonstrate heritage in slavery” and have identified as “African-American” for at least ten years.

The Daily Wire reports that “according to a copy of the state Senate bill, the government will pay six figures to any person who can demonstrate that they are a descendant of American slaves and have “identified as African-American” on legal documents.”

In order to qualify for the reparations, a person must live state for at least two years before the application deadline of Dec. 31, 2022.

TRENDING: SHOCK REPORT! FBI Sends in Armored Vehicle with Turret, 2 Vans, 6 FBI Vehicles, 3 Local Police Vehicles to Arrest Young Father Who Attended Jan. 6 Rally – UNBELIEVABLE INTERVIEW! – Please Help…

“The payment would be an annuity where recipients would receive $123,000 paid out over the course of their life, plus interest,” the Daily Wire report says. “The average black man has a lifespan of 75 years, so if a 30-year-old black man applies for the reparations program he would receive a yearly payment of approximately $2,733 per year from the Oregonian government. If the recipient receives a five percent interest rate on the reparations money, they could receive up to $2,870 per year.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

