Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-Ariz.), who represents Arizona’s 2nd District, will not seek reelection in 2022.

Kirkpatrick was elected in 2018 after two prior stints in the House. She had a stint in the lower chamber from 2009 to 2011 and 2013 to 2017.

“Every two years for the past 18 years, there has been an election in Arizona with my name on the ballot. Serving Arizonans has been my absolute honor and joy, but after much consideration, I have decided not to seek re-election in 2022. I will continue the good fight through this Congress, and when the term is up, I will hand over the baton,” Kirkpatrick confirmed Thursday to KGUN-TV.

She added: “As Arizona’s appropriator, I have strived to be accessible. Taking a page out of Congresswoman Giffords’ book, we hosted ‘Congress on Your Corner’ events and have driven miles and miles across our southwest desert state. From the Navajo Nation to the southern border, we have met with countless folks learning about what local issues need a voice. I have always promised my constituents, whether you agree with my position or not, I will tell you where I stand, and I will work for all Arizonans.”

Kirkpatrick noted that she was born on the Apache Reservation and learned how to speak Apache before she spoke English.

Last year, Kirkpatrick said she sought treatment for alcoholism after a serious fall and defeated Republican challenger Brandon Martin in the Nov. 3 election.

“Over the years, I have evolved on some issues, which I believe is key to being a good leader. I have sought and continue to seek ways to work across party lines when possible, but I also stand my ground on values that should never be compromised,” the Arizona Democrat said in her statement.

Kirkpatrick represents a mostly Tuscon-based Congressional district where President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump 55 percent to 44 percent.

Democrats, meanwhile, hold a slim 222-211 majority in the House. Historically, a first-term president’s party tends to lose seats during the forthcoming midterm elections.

Several weeks ago, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he would bet his house on the chances that the GOP re-takes the House in 2022.

“I would bet my house. My personal house. Don’t tell my wife, but I will bet it,” he told reporters in underscoring his certainty about the upcoming elections, adding that “we’re five seats away” from flipping it.

Last month, former President Donald Trump confirmed he met with McCarthy at his Mar-a-Lago resort and discussed how the Republican Party could bounce back, later saying he will make endorsements for candidates who back his agenda.

Kirkpatrick had also launched a Senate bid in 2016 but was defeated by incumbent Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

