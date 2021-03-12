https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/democrats-block-amendment-require-ice-notified-illegal-immigrant-tries-buy-gun-vote-take-away-gun-rights-americans/

The Democrat-led House on Thursday passed a gun control bill to expand background checks with a vote of 227-203.

8 Republican lawmakers voted with the Democrats to pass the “Background Checks Act” that prohibits private firearms transfers without having a background check.

The law will make it harder for law-abiding Americans to purchase guns to protect themselves and their families.

Americans bought an estimated 21 million guns last year during the Democrat-led COVID lockdowns and Democrat-promoted Black Lives Matter riots.

These same Democrats blocked legislation that would require ICE to be contacted when illegal aliens applied to buy a gun.

🚨 BREAKING → House Democrats just REJECTED an amendment that would have required ICE to be notified if an illegal immigrant tries to buy a gun. But they’re fine taking away the gun rights of law-abiding American citizens. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 11, 2021

This is an example of Democrat policy in a nutshell.

