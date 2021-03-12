https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/543012-desantis-calls-biden-remarks-warning-of-possibly-returning-to-covid-19

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisDeSantis ends five-year waiting period to restore Florida felons’ rights DeSantis again pushes to shift oversight from Florida Cabinet Overnight Health Care: After a brutal year, is the US getting close to normal? | CDC says it’s safe for vaccinated people to gather indoors | Biden to give prime-time address on anniversary of pandemic lockdown MORE (R) on Friday blasted President Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Nation rallies for Biden on his COVID-19 response Democrats debate fast-track for infrastructure package Japanese prime minister expected to be Biden’s first foreign visit at White House MORE‘s warning that the U.S. could need to reinstate certain coronavirus restrictions if the public does not stay “vigilant” about defeating COVID-19.

“To even contemplate doing any type of lockdown, honestly it’s insane,” DeSantis said during a press conference in Florida, touting the state’s efforts to administer vaccines to the elderly and other populations.

“That’s not gonna happen in the state of Florida,” the governor continued, referring to reinstating restrictions. “We’re gonna continue doing what works, but under no circumstances would we entertain anything of the sort.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden has repeatedly vowed to not lock down the country but warned in a prime-time address Thursday night that some restrictions may have to be revisited if current downward trends change and the virus resurges.

He emphasized, though, that his administration is focused on helping the nation return to normal.

“Even if we devote every resource we have, beating this virus and getting back to normal depends on national unity,” Biden said. “And national unity isn’t just how politics and politicians vote in Washington, what the loudest voices say on cable or online. Unity is what we do as fellow Americans. Because if we don’t say vigilant and the conditions change, then we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track.”

“And, please, we don’t want to do that again,” he added.

Biden spent much of his address discussing the administration’s push to increase production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and touting his newly signed $1.9 trillion relief bill.

“Biden last night said that they may have to impose more lockdown-type policies in the future. I can tell you, that ain’t happening in Florida. We are not going to let him lock down Florida,” DeSantis pledged Friday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

