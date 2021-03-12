https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/digital-id-scheme-shot-down-by-swiss-voters-over-data-privacy-concerns/

ER Editor: Peter Koenig’s commentary on this Swiss referendum decision can be heard on Truth Jihad Radio with Kevin Barrett here (Peter Koenig: Swiss Voters Reject ID2020 by 2/3rds Majority!) Koenig has written much to alert us about Bill Gates’ scheme of ID2020, where everybody gets digitally chipped, if not via vaccines into their bodies first, then by another way such as a universally-issued credit card. But the final result will be an injectable form of biological identification. At least, that is the globalist plan.

Koenig’s discussion with Kevin Barrett is worth listening to as he discusses vaccine types in relation to covid, the targeting of the elderly population in relation to vaccination, and the horrendous rigamarole he recently endured flying between Europe and Latin America.

Regarding informed consent for the dangerous mRNA vaccine, which is not being sought from us, Koenig replies

‘People do not believe in the evil that our governments are, in the corruption under which our governments live and execute their power over people. People cannot believe in the diabolical nature of these people who are in power. How otherwise would it be possible that the whole UN system has been bought, the whole WHO system – and I can tell you that as an insider …now it’s much much worse … Gates calls the shots …’

It’s a conversation well worth our time.

The date of the article below is March 7, 2021. Note that almost two-thirds of Swiss voters rejected the digital ID system, but, according to the byline, the government will try to push ahead with the proposal DESPITE this!

Digital identity scheme shot down by voters over data privacy concerns

The government has called for joint efforts to push ahead with digitalisation despite voters’ rejection of the eID on Sunday.

URS GEISER for SwissInfo.ch

Voters in Switzerland have thrown out a law governing a proposed electronic identity system. The result is a blow for plans by parliament and the government amid fears about data protection.

Final results show 64.4% of voters coming out against the planned law on Sunday. The rejection rate among the cantons ranged between 70.7% and 55.8%.

At stake was the creation of the legal basis for a digital identity verification system, to be licenced and controlled by the state but provided mainly by private companies.

The single access point is aimed at simplifying the use of online services offered by commercial businesses as well as contact with public institutions via e-government channels.

Switzerland

“Mistrust in private companies was dominant and helped to tip the vote,” said political scientist Urs Bieri of the GfS Bern research institute on SRF public radio.

Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter acknowledged “a certain unease” among voters. She called on parliament and critics of the failed plan to now cooperate to avoid a standstill.

“We have no choice and must work towards a new solution, even if it takes several attempts,” she told a news conference. “It is key for Switzerland to catch up with other countries when it comes digitalisation.” (ER: Notice the deplorable justification for violating citizens’ democratic rights and right to bodily integrity, ‘we must catch up’.)

Daniel Graf of the referendum committee said voters had not come out against a digital identity scheme but only against the proposed solution. Green Party parliamentarian Sibel Arslan, who also opposed the law, said voters made it clear that they want an eID provided only by the government and under democratic control.

People’s Party parliamentarian Franz Grüter, a supporter of the failed electronic identity scheme, said he was disappointed but is confident that a solution can be found for a new proposal.

Civil society group

The law at stake was approved by parliament in 2019 but then challenged to a referendum by an alliance of civil society groups, backed by trade unions as well as left-wing and some centrist parties.

The opponents argued the state should not be limited to acting as a licensing and oversight authority but that it should take full responsibility. The risk of data abuse by commercial providers would undermine the effort to make digitalisation more democratic, they say.

That said, the need for some form of an eID for the business community was not contested by opponents. Switzerland is lagging behind many European countries following unsuccessful attempts over the past decades to set up a single login system for users of online services.

No capacity

The government, which launched the bill three years ago, had said the proposed law sets the basis for a secure online login system.

During the campaign, Keller-Sutter praised the law as a compromise, sharing out the tasks between the state and the private sector.

Supporters of the law also pointed out that almost no government has the IT capacity and resources to single-handedly develop an eID quickly and to the appropriate standards.

A previous attempt to set up a public-private e-identity solution, known as SuisseID, failed more than ten years ago.

