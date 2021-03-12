https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/12/dnc-speaker-who-once-offered-to-scissor-a-major-gop-donor-to-get-him-to-drop-his-support-of-romney-sours-on-democrats/

Former 2016 DNC speaker and comedian Sarah Silverman says she’s done with the Democratic party:

“It’s the absoluteness of the party I am in that is such a turnoff to me. It’s so f*cking elitist, you know, for something called progressive it allows for zero progress. It’s all or nothing, no steps toward, all or f*cking nothing. Again, righteousness porn.”

WATCH: Comedian Sarah Silverman, long associated with Democrats, says she no longer wants to be associated with any party pic.twitter.com/KM4bfkTh6H — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 12, 2021

This would be the same Sarah Silverman who appeared with Al Franken at the 2016 DNC convention in order to unify the party:

Sarah Silverman scolds Bernie or Bust supporters, winning twitter on first night of DNC https://t.co/O7ByPZvzTx pic.twitter.com/6zhfiU4vtT — McClatchyDC (@McClatchyDC) July 26, 2016

And it’s the same woman who in 2012 offered to “scissor” (a sex act if you didn’t know) Sheldon Adelson if he would drop his support of Mitt Romney:

I HAVE A PROPOSITION FOR SHELDON ADELSON http://t.co/pCmxPojE — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) July 16, 2012

There was even a video!







Maybe she’s mad that Joe and Kamala put kids in cages?

Hoping Biden/Harris Day 1 plan involves getting these children out of cages and reunited with their families and holding those accountable for these crimes against humanity. God sees you — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 12, 2020

And we expect this has a lot to do with Dems turning their back on Bernie and his comrades:

His opponent could be Bernie. I’m worried bc I do not think Biden will win. And I’m not weakening this is him doing that. I’m exhausted being told to not speak up while there’s still time to speak up — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 5, 2020

Anyway, we expect she’ll be back:

She’ll change her mind when Trump runs in 2024. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 12, 2021

