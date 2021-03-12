https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/dr-deborah-birx-just-landed-lucrative-new-covid-19-related-job-private-texas-firm

Remember Dr. Deborah Birx, one of the “experts” hired by former President Donald Trump who somehow completely faded from the picture after Dr. Fauci took the lead role?

Yeah, I barely remember her either. But needless to say, her time as a pandemic “expert” just landed her a cushy, non-government job at a private firm that… surprise! … makes equipment related to the COVID-19 virus.

Reuters has the story:

Dr. Deborah Birx, the former Trump White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, will join ActivePure Technology, a Texas manufacturer that says its products reduce COVID-19 on surfaces and in the air, the company told Reuters.

Birx, who was criticized for not standing up to former President Donald Trump as he played down the virus and spread misinformation about its transmission, will be chief scientific and medical adviser, ActivePure Chief Executive Joseph Urso said.

ActivePure Technology, based in Dallas, makes air purifiers that it says cleans COVID-19 from the air within minutes and from surfaces within hours.

Birx, an expert in global health, came to the White House at the beginning of the pandemic to help lead the Trump administration’s response. But her reputation suffered as Trump repeatedly predicted the virus would disappear and made dangerous suggestions, such as questioning at a news briefing whether ingesting bleach would help cure infected Americans.

While her friend and former mentor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was promoted to become a top medical adviser to Democratic President Joe Biden, Birx did not get a job in the new administration. Her decision to join ActivePure brings cachet to its technology.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not judging her for making the jump to private industry — that’s where the money’s at. And unless you’re the highest-paid government official in the United States, as Dr. Fauci, it’s probably the smartest move to make.

But that’s not the only new gig the doctor landed. According to The Hill, Birx will also become a fellow at the George W. Bush Institute, where she’ll leverage her public health knowledge and resume to collect another nice check each month.

In a statement, Birx said she’s “thrilled to be working with the incredible people and impactful programs at the Bush Institute.”

“The Bush Institute programs put people at the center, recognizing we are stronger when we listen to each other, learn from one another, and come together to do things bigger than any of us could do alone,” she added.

