(NEW YORK POST) – An elderly Scottish woman was found dead in her home after she failed to show up for her COVID-19 vaccine appointment – and now authorities believe her body may have been there for as long as 12 years, reports said.

Christina Malley, who would’ve now been in her 80s, was discovered last month at her home in Cover, where she lived with her husband, Daniel, the Daily Record reported.

Nurses went to the home to look for Malley after she didn’t show up for her vaccine appointment, the outlet reported.

