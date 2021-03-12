https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/experts-say-negative-side-effects-screen-time-intensified-online-school/

(THE FEDERALIST) – Experts warned lawmakers that virtual learning and the consequences of government-mandated lockdowns exacerbated the problems that the nation’s youngest generation face when it comes to digital devices and media.

During the “Kids Online During COVID: Child Safety in an Increasingly Digital Age” hearing hosted by the House Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce of the Committee on Energy and Commerce on Thursday, various experts testified that virtual schooling contributed to the growing problems associated with excessive screen time and isolation.

“Even pre-pandemic, young people were spending increasing amounts of time on devices and online. And in the past year, it has felt like all of life has moved online: virtual playdates, ballet and soccer class, music lessons, and storytimes; video calls and online games with grandparents; remote school,” Ariel Fox Johnson, Senior Counsel and Global Policy at Common Sense Media told the subcommittee.

