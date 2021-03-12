https://thehill.com/homenews/news/543021-former-fox-host-considering-running-against-gop-incumbent

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling is considering a run against a GOP incumbent in his home state of South Carolina.

Sources familiar with the matter told Politico that Bolling is in preliminary discussions about his run and there has been no decision on who he would run against.

“I absolutely love living in South Carolina and taking time to listen to voters (and viewers), and what I hear is total frustration with President BidenJoe BidenThe Memo: Nation rallies for Biden on his COVID-19 response Democrats debate fast-track for infrastructure package Japanese prime minister expected to be Biden’s first foreign visit at White House MORE’s aggressive progressive agenda,” Bolling told Politico. “South Carolina is conservative, and South Carolinians deserve conservative representation in D.C.”

However, Bolling did not directly answer if he was considering running for office.

Bolling has been a longtime supporter of former President Trump Donald TrumpThe Memo: Nation rallies for Biden on his COVID-19 response Maryland GOP governor applauds Biden after prime-time COVID-19 address Biden denounces hate, violence against Asian Americans: ‘It must stop’ MORE and interviewed him multiple times during his presidency, even hosting a town hall for him.

He also recently announced that he will start a podcast with formal NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

Sources told Politico that Bolling could potentially run against Rep. Tom Rice Hugh (Tom) Thompson RiceMarjorie Taylor Greene’s delay tactics frustrate GOP Republicans, please save your party Republican Party going off the rails? MORE (R) or Rep. Nancy Mace Nancy MaceSix ways to visualize a divided America Will the post-Trump GOP party be coming anytime soon? House GOP campaign arm rolls out new leadership team MORE (R).

Rice voted in favor of Trump’s impeachment after the Capitol riot and although Mace didn’t vote for his impeachment, she did condemn Trump’s actions.

Trump has previously stated he would support the primary opponent against any member of the GOP who turned their back on him after the deadly riot.

Many of the Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment are getting pro-Trump primary challengers, including Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerThe eight Republicans who voted to tighten background checks on guns House approves bills tightening background checks on guns 40 Republicans vote against Greene motion MORE (Ill.), who has been an outspoken critic of Trump.

The Hill has reached out to Bolling for comment.

