(DAILY CALLER) – A former public school teacher in Chicago was found guilty of reckless conduct for pouring liquid nitrogen on a student in 2018 during a science demonstration.

Garry Brodersen, 66, was found guilty Tuesday of endangering a child and reckless conduct, both misdemeanor charges, the Associated Press reported. Bordersen, a former chemistry teacher at Bartlett High School in suburban Chicago, poured liquid nitrogen on a student’s chest and groin area during a class demonstration in May 2018.

Prosecutors say the liquid nitrogen caused burn injuries to the student’s groin and finger, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Liquid nitrogen is an extremely cold substance, typically 320 degrees below zero, and is known to cause burns, or even frostbite, if the substance comes makes contact with skin, according to ThoughtCo.

