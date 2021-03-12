https://www.theblaze.com/news/geraldo-rivera-scraps-potential-senate-run-for-now-saying-fox-news-freaked-out

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera this week floated the idea of running to be Ohio’s next U.S. Senator, but quickly abandoned the idea for the time being saying that his employer “freaked out” over the prospect.

What are the details?

Rivera, 77, announced Wednesday that he was mulling over a bid to replace outgoing Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) in 2022, tweeting, “Pondering running for retiring @senrobportman seat in United States Senate. #GoBuckeyes,” in a message sent from Siesta Key, Florida.

He encouraged folks to “spread the word” and “come on board early,” sending out hashtags showing support of his “dear friend” former President Donald Trump, along with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), and his own potential Senate bid with #Geraldo4Ohio.

Rivera also pitched a slogan, declaring, “From the Great River to the Great Lake, I’ll fight for you.”

The next day, Rivera tweeted, “After a 36-hour pondering whirlwind I’ve decided not to seek public office. Erica and I deeply appreciate the good wishes of those cheering the idea.”

During an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Friday, co-host Steve Doocy asked Rivera, “What is the deal? You made news earlier this week suggesting you might run for office, but then I read yesterday you apparently sobered up.”

“Well, you know what happens,” Rivera replied. “You wake up, you have a dream, and the thing is you probably should keep your dream to yourself but instead I started talking to Erica about it. We both got very enthusiastic, we really do think that — you know, I’m a moderate Republican — we could do something in a state like Ohio.”

The pundit said “the reaction, the initial vibe was great but it was also much more overwhelming than I ever expected.”

“Fox freaked out, [and] said ‘pick a lane: are you a journalist or a politician?'” he continued, admitting, “I wasn’t ready to jump off my current turnstile, so instead I had to kind of embarrass myself and say ‘never mind.'”

Rivera went on to list some of his general political perspectives that he believes “would have played” in “a state like Ohio” before conceding, “I’m not prepared yet to leave my current profession. Maybe if I’d kept my mouth shut another six months it would have been a different story.”

Doocy then cut in, telling the audience of Rivera, “He’s a dreamer, in so many ways.”







Geraldo Rivera Explains Why He’s Not Running For Senate



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

