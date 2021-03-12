https://thehill.com/homenews/house/542948-gop-leader-to-try-to-force-swalwell-off-panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin McCarthyHouse Democrats open to making proxy voting the ‘new normal’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the National Shooting Sports Foundation – House passes relief bill; Biden set for prime time address A year later, lawmakers long for hugs and Chuck E. Cheese MORE (R-Calif.) said he is planning on introducing a resolution to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellA year later, lawmakers long for hugs and Chuck E. Cheese Did Eric Swalwell offer vindication for Donald Trump with his lawsuit? The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – Senate begins marathon vote-a-rama before .9T COVID-19 relief passage MORE (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee, arguing he is a national security threat due to his former ties with an alleged Chinese spy.

“Pelosi just reappointed Eric Swalwell to the Intelligence Committee. Based on the briefing she and I received together, Swalwell should not be on the panel in charge of guarding our nation’s secrets. Next week, I will offer a resolution to remove him from the Intel Committee,” he tweeted on Friday.

GOP lawmakers have repeatedly taken aim at Swalwell due to his previous relationship with Christine Fang, who according to a report in Axios helped fundraise for Swalwell during his 2014 reelection campaign and place an intern inside his office before leaving the country in 2015 amid a federal investigation into her actions.

Fang also allegedly targeted a number of other high-profile Democrats in California.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHouse Democrats open to making proxy voting the ‘new normal’ Democrats debate fast-track for infrastructure package Restaurant group getting relief funds thanks GOP lawmakers who opposed bill MORE (D-Calif.) previously said she didn’t have “any concern” about Swalwell’s ability to serve on the Intelligence Committee

Swalwell — who was one of the most vocal critics of former President Trump Donald TrumpThe Memo: Nation rallies for Biden on his COVID-19 response Maryland GOP governor applauds Biden after prime-time COVID-19 address Biden denounces hate, violence against Asian Americans: ‘It must stop’ MORE and played a leading role in the impeachment efforts — has asserted he feels the GOP’s attacks are politically motivated.

Republicans late last year called for Swalwell to be removed from the committee.

McCarthy’s pledge comes as each party announced assignments to the committee, one of the last to formally assemble each Congress. The new Republicans on the committee were Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickRestaurant group getting relief funds thanks GOP lawmakers who opposed bill The eight Republicans who voted to tighten background checks on guns House approves bills tightening background checks on guns MORE (Pa.), Trent KellyJohn (Trent) Trent KellyDemocratic fury with GOP explodes in House Top Republican congressional aide resigns, rips GOP lawmakers who objected to Biden win READ: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results MORE (Miss.), Darin LaHood Darin McKay LaHoodRahm Emanuel predicts Trump will seek retribution against GOP opponents, won’t run for reelection NRCC finance chair: Republicans who voted for Trump impeachment will not be penalized California was key factor in House GOP’s 2020 success MORE (Ill.) and Markwayne Mullin Markwayne MullinSirota says eviction moratoriums can play key role in COVID-19 fight Democrats to levy fines on maskless lawmakers on House floor Growing number of lawmakers test positive for COVID-19 after Capitol siege MORE (Okla.), and Reps. Jason Crowe (Colo.) and Jim Cooper Jim CooperDeJoy apologizes for mail delays while defending Postal Service changes Colorado presses Biden to reverse Trump Space Command move Five centrist Democrats oppose Pelosi for Speaker in tight vote MORE (Tenn.) were the new Democratic additions to the committee.

Rep. Terri Sewell Terrycina (Terri) Andrea SewellLawmakers, activists remember civil rights icons to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ ‘Bloody Sunday’ to be commemorated for first time without John Lewis Congressional Black Caucus unveils ‘100 Day Plan’ MORE (D-Ala.) will not be returning to the committee.

