Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing a flood of calls to resign from multiple members of New York’s congressional delegation, including House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler.

Nadler, a leading Democrat in the U.S. House, put out a call for the Democratic governor to resign on Friday morning. Nadler is one of the highest-profile Democrats to back calls for Cuomo’s ouster.

“The bravery individuals have shown in coming forward to share their experiences with Governor Cuomo is inspiring, and I stand with them in support. The repeated accusations against the Governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point,” Nadler said in a statement.

“Governor Cuomo is guaranteed due process under law. Although his accusers are credible and the charges against him are serious indeed, the investigations under way by New York State Attorney General Letitia James and the Albany police must be permitted to run their course before we reach judgement about his liability for any alleged criminal act,” he continued. “But there is a difference between formal investigations that may end in criminal charges and a question of confidence in our political leadership. The question before us is squarely a political judgement.”

“Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York. Governor Cuomo must resign,” Nadler concluded.

Nadler’s call for Cuomo to resign has been shared and echoed by many of New York’s representatives in the Washington, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman.

NY House Dems who have called for Gov Cuomo to resign: Reps Kathleen Rice, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman, Jerry Nadler, Grace Meng, Adriano Espaillat, Mondaire Jones, Antonio Delgado, Yvette Clarke, Carolyn Maloney and Nydia Velazquez. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 12, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman released a joint statement Friday morning calling on Cuomo to resign over the allegations, as well as evidence his administration hid data on COVID-19 fatalities among one of the state’s most vulnerable populations: nursing home residents.

“This week, the second sexual assault allegation and the sixth harassment allegation was leveled against Governor Cuomo. The fact that this latest report was so recent is alarming, and it raises concerns about the present safety and well-being of the administration’s staff. These allegations have all been consistent and highly-detailed, and there are also credible media reports substantiating their accounts,” the joint statement said.

“Unfortunately, the Governor is not only facing the accusation that he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and assault. There is also the extensive report from the attorney general that found the Cuomo administration hid data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths from both the public and the state legislature,” the lawmakers continued. “As members of the New York delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, we believe these women, we believe the reporting, we believe the attorney general, and we believe the fifty-five members of the New York State legislature, including the State Senate Majority Leader, who have concluded that Governor Cuomo can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges.”

After two accounts of sexual assault, four accounts of harassment, the Attorney General’s investigation finding the Governor’s admin hid nursing home data from the legislature & public, we agree with the 55+ members of the New York State legislature that the Governor must resign. pic.twitter.com/jV5dwtuVPr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2021

Cuomo has come under heavy scrutiny and criticism in recent weeks over multiple allegations of sexual harassment, and over long-standing accusations that his emergency policies worsened the pandemic in nursing homes. The nursing home accusations, which have appeared among right-wing critics and select Democrats for months, did not gain widespread attention by Democrats and the media until recently.

