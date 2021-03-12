https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gretchen-whitmer-has-99-problems/
About The Author
Related Posts
Lee Zeldin — Democrats ‘deceptively edited’ their Trump video…
February 10, 2021
Amazon cancels Clarence Thomas documentary during Black History Month…
February 27, 2021
TV reporter robbed at gunpoint during live hit…
February 20, 2021
GameStop trader will testify before Congress tomorrow…
February 17, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy