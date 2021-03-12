https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/developing-ny-governor-cuomo-make-announcement-1pm-et/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will make an announcement at 1 PM ET after Democrat congressional leaders in New York called for his resignation.

*GOVERNOR CUOMO TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT AT 1PM EST — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) March 12, 2021

Leading New York Democrats Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Jerrold Nadler called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign in statements issued Friday morning. Nadler, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee released a solo statement that only cited the allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Cuomo while Ocasio-Cortez was joined by Rep. Jamaal Bowman in a joint statement that also mentioned Cuomo’s deadly COVID nursing home scandal.

According to an aide, Cuomo will just be giving one of his Emmy Award winning Covid briefings.

1 pm Cuomo call is not a resignation one. “It’s a normal covid briefing call,” aide says. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 12, 2021

Governor Cuomo denied the allegations of sexual harassment against him and refused to step down.

Listen to live stream audio of Cuomo’s announcement:

LISTEN: New York Gov. Cuomo makes announcement, gives COVID-19 update. https://t.co/NOsnd4wqzX — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 12, 2021

DEVELOPING…

