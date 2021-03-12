https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/developing-ny-governor-cuomo-make-announcement-1pm-et/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will make an announcement at 1 PM ET after Democrat congressional leaders in New York called for his resignation.

Leading New York Democrats Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Jerrold Nadler called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign in statements issued Friday morning. Nadler, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee released a solo statement that only cited the allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Cuomo while Ocasio-Cortez was joined by Rep. Jamaal Bowman in a joint statement that also mentioned Cuomo’s deadly COVID nursing home scandal.

TRENDING: SHOCK REPORT! FBI Sends in Armored Vehicle with Turret, 2 Vans, 6 FBI Vehicles, 3 Local Police Vehicles to Arrest Young Father Who Attended Jan. 6 Rally – UNBELIEVABLE INTERVIEW! – Please Help…

According to an aide, Cuomo will just be giving one of his Emmy Award winning Covid briefings.

Governor Cuomo denied the allegations of sexual harassment against him and refused to step down.

Listen to live stream audio of Cuomo’s announcement:

DEVELOPING…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...