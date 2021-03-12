https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/comments-joe-bidens-speech-last-night-lied-man-not-dont-listen-idiots/

Biden delivered a speech on COVID last night and the honest responses to this short speech were not so good.

Comments from across the country on Joe Biden’s speech last night were not kind. Thankfully for Biden no one tuned in.

From Jim Hoft at The Gateway Pundit:

From Bonchie at Redstate:

The man is not well, and that was once again obvious tonight. If one ever needed a visual for what being half-dead looks like, you got that in spades from this speech. Biden stood behind his podium, often slumped over, squinting to read his teleprompter’s massive font. He’s getting worse, and it’s a sad scene.

Ben Domenech, Meghan McCain’s husband at the Federalist:

This is another garbage speech full of lies from a senile person who thinks they’re in charge of America but actually isn’t running anything.

From TGP reader Robin S:

Early Sign Of Dementia – One of the most common symptoms GPs report is problems with communication and language. This may include struggling to follow or join a conversation; it can also include stopping in mid-sentence with no idea how to continue.

From TGP reader billjones:

One of my pet peeves is, I don’t listen to idiots. And I don’t call biden president, I call him king biden because he wasn’t elected, he was installed.

From TGP reader Alex:

Please note in the video the 408 likes and 3.5K dislikes…81,000,000 votes? Hahah- I don’t think so.

Follow up from TGP reader ‘us Noneya Buznass us’:

Not to worry, those numbers will be flipped soon.

From TGP reader FamousJamous:

Millions of Americans refuse to accept Pretender Biden as duly elected. He was imposed on us, not elected by us! He will not last long, and his replacement will be even worse!

From TGP reader Common Sense:

IMO Kamala is so unlikeable that no amount of vote flipping will help her.

The comments go on and on. Everything Biden does provides further evidence that the 2020 election was stolen. This guy can’t talk, even with a teleprompter.

There is no way he crushed the record for the most votes in US history. No way.

