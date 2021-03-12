https://hannity.com/media-room/he-must-resign-ny-congress-members-jerry-nadler-aoc-others-say-its-time-for-cuomo-to-quit/

The growing chorus of Democrats calling for the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo reached the US Capitol Friday as Congress members Jerry Nadler and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said it’s time for the top Democrat to step-down from office.

“This week, the second sexual assault allegation and the sixth harassment allegation was leveled against Governor Cuomo. The fact that this latest report was so recent is alarming, and it raises concerns about the present safety and well-being of the administration’s staff. These allegations have all been consistent and highly-detailed, and there are also credible media reports substantiating their accounts,” Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the Governor is not only facing the accusation that he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and assault. There is also the extensive report from the Attorney General that found the Cuomo administration hid data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths from both the public and the state legislature,” the statement said.

“As members of the New York delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, we believe these women, we believe the reporting, we believe the Attorney General, and we believe the fifty-five members of the New York State legislature, including the State Senate Majority Leader, who have concluded that Governor Cuomo can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges.”

“Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York. Governor Cuomo must resign.”

Read the full report at Fox News.

