Hello, I Must Be Going!

03/12/20210 Comments

I’m one strike away from having my main YouTube channel deleted and Patreon has permanently “suspended” my account, so if you’re only following my work through these controlled platforms then all I have to say is: It was nice knowing you! For everyone else, here’s how you can continue watching The Corbett Report even after YouTube pulls the plug . . .

