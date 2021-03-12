https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/12/heres-why-rep-aocs-call-for-gov-cuomos-resignation-is-much-more-important-than-the-cowardly-one-from-sens-schumer-and-gillibrand/

AND HERE WE GO. . .

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier on Friday:

After two accounts of sexual assault, four accounts of harassment, the Attorney General’s investigation finding the Governor’s admin hid nursing home data from the legislature & public, we agree with the 55+ members of the New York State legislature that the Governor must resign. pic.twitter.com/jV5dwtuVPr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2021

But what’s notable with AOC’s statement is that she also cited the nursing home scandal and not just the harassment allegations:

AOC’s statement, unlike Nadler’s, mentions the nursing home scandal too alongside the allegations of harassment. https://t.co/4OY3tm3Izs — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 12, 2021

This is an important distinction:

Thank you AOC, and thank you especially for including the nursing home scandal and coverup in your statement. https://t.co/LbojBeECqU — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 12, 2021

Now, compare AOC’s statement to the one just issued by Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. They’re *finally* calling for Cuomo to step down but they did not have anything to say about what happened with his policy to send Covid-19 positive patients back into nursing homes and assisted living facilities:

NEW: New York Senators Schumer and Gillibrand call for Cuomo to resign pic.twitter.com/fMykGBT225 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) March 12, 2021

Cowards.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

