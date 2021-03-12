https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/03/12/historic-minneapolis-pays-george-floyds-family-27-million-n342533
About The Author
Related Posts
An Unlikely Democrat Talks About Removing Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley Via the 14th Amendment
January 16, 2021
Cuomo Attempted Defenses During Presser Were Insane, Even Throwing His Father Under the Bus
March 3, 2021
Why Are the Loudest Opponents of Conspiracies on the Left the Source of Most Conspiracies?
March 2, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy