Investigative reporter Drew Hernandez joined Steve Bannon and the War Room on Friday morning to discuss the crisis at the US southern border. Over 100,000 illegals are currently flooding across the US border with Mexico each month during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Democrats support this.

Drew Hernandez reported on the immoral human smuggling operation along the border.

Drew Hernandez: “The cartels will literally tell these people, ‘If you have a minor with you we’ll give you a lower price of $3,200. We’ll give you safe passage.’ On top of child smuggling, “we have all these pedophiles, rapists, and kidnappers being released into the United States.”

Within two months of President Donald Trump leaving office the cartels are already selling off kids at the border.

Aren’t Democrats great?

