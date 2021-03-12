https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/illegal-immigrant-students-virginia-be-eligible-student-financial-aid?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Illegal immigrants present in the state of Virginia will be eligible for state student financial aid starting in the fall of 2022 following a law signed by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday.

The bill, passed by the state’s Democratic-controlled legislature, comes on the heels of one last year that permits illegal immigrants to pay in-state tuition rates at state colleges and universities.

The measure was part of several recent progressive laws signed by Northam, bills the governor claimed will “boost civic engagement and help us continue building a stronger, more inclusive commonwealth.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

