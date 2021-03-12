https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/12/janice-dean-on-the-epic-new-reuters-photo-of-gov-cuomo-you-know-its-bad-when-youre-wearing-a-blankie/

Yes, this photo of Gov. Andrew Cuomo outside the governor’s mansion in Albanay is real and it’s from today:

This was snapped a short time after Senators Schumer and Gillibrand called for his resignation:

It’s his new official portrait!

It’s like the Bernie meme from the inauguration, but the exact opposite of that:

Janice Dean called it his “blankie”:

And:

You know it’s bad when even Keith Olbermann is mocking you:

Some are calling it a shawl, not a blankie:

Or a rug?

“Insanity defense” is next:

LOL:

And what’s in his hand? We’re seeing people say it’s Saratoga bottled water:

Buzzkill. This would’ve been the best photo ever if that was alcohol.

***

