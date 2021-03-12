https://www.theblaze.com/news/la-county-reopen-indoor-dining-monday

Los Angeles County could be opening its indoor dining, gyms, and movie theaters as early as Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

So long as the county moves to its red tier, which is expected to occur by Monday, operations for many industries can resume at limited capacity.

What are the details?

In a significant step forward for the embattled county, the Times notes that the new health order will “mark the first time in more than eight months the residents can eat indoors at a restaurant.”

But capacity will be capped at just 25%.

“Patrons must sit at least eight feet apart from other tables, and indoors, only one household with a maximum of six people per table is allowed,” the outlet noted. “Restaurants can allow up to six people per table from three households to dine together outdoors.”

Restaurants’ ventilation systems are also required to be in “good working order,” but the outlet does not state how — or even if — authorities will monitor restaurants.

What else?

The latest health also order permits the following:

Museums, zoos and aquariums could open indoors at 25% capacity.

Gyms, fitness centers, yoga and dance studios could open indoors at 10% capacity with masking requirement for all indoor activities.

Movie theaters could open indoors at 25% capacity with reserved seating only where each group is seated with at least six feet of distance in all directions between any other groups.

Retail and personal care services can increase capacity to 50% with masking required at all times and for all services.

Indoor shopping malls can increase capacity to 50% with common areas remaining closed; food courts can open at 25% capacity adhering to the restaurant guidance for indoor dining.

Institutes of higher education can reopen all permitted activities with required safety modifications except for residential housing, which remains under current restrictions for the spring semester.

Schools are permitted to reopen for in-person instruction for students in grades 7-12 adhering to all state and county directives.

Anything else to know?

Los Angeles County lifted its outdoor dining ban approximately six weeks, ago, the outlet noted, at 50% capacity — a move that breathed new life into the dying hospitality industry.

“An estimated 110,000 restaurants across the country have closed in the past year,” the outlet said, citing information from the National Restaurant Association.

“Data show that 1.4 million residents worked in restaurants before the pandemic,” it continued. “Since the closures last march, about 1 million workers have been laid off or furloughed.”

