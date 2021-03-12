https://www.theblaze.com/news/longtime-democrat-sarah-silverman-not-so-sure-she-wants-to-be-affiliated-with-a-party-anymore

Comedian and longtime progressive Democrat Sarah Silverman says partisanship in America is hindering discourse in the country, and she is not sure she wants to be affiliated with a party at all at this point.

What are the details?

In a video shared by The Post Millennial on Friday, Silverman says of Democrats, “It’s the absolutist nest of the party that I am in that is such a turnoff to me. It’s so f***ing elitist, you know, for something called progressive, it allows for zero progress. It’s all or nothing, no steps toward, all or f***ing nothing. Again, righteousness porn.”

“And I’ve been thinking about this a lot, just in general,” she continued. “I just, I don’t know that I want to be associated with any party. I really, I think I don’t want to be associated with any party anymore.”

She went on to say that being a partisan just “comes with too much baggage,” reiterating, “every party, it comes with so much f***ing baggage that no ideas can be taken at face value. That no ideas can be taken at face value.

“And without ideas, what are we?” Silverman asked. “Without a common truth, how can we talk about it?”

The comedian pointed to examples of how solutions that might be viable and palatable are tamped down due to tribalism, saying she has been guilty of it herself.

“You know, Republicans might hear an idea that they would totally agree with, but if it comes from [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D)], then they hate it,” she said, before admitting, “of course, you know, to be honest, when I hear an idea that comes from a Republican it’s suspect to me. We all put too much s**t on this stuff.”

Silverman concludes, “We no longer are able to be a nation of ideas.”

Anything else?

Silverman has warned her fellow left-wingers against cancel culture and what she calls “righteousness porn,” before.

In an episode of her podcast last fall, the comedian criticized progressives for seeking to cancel like-minded people over past comments dug up for the purpose of ridiculing them today. She argued that such actions would just push folks to reject Democrats.

“In this cancel culture — and we all know what I’m talking about,” Silverman told her audience. “Whether you think there is one or there isn’t one or where you stand on it — and there’s a lot of grey matter there — but without a path to redemption, when you take someone, you found a tweet they wrote seven years ago or a thing that they said, and you expose it and you say, ‘This person should be no more, banish them forever.’ They’re going to find someplace where they are accepted.”

“If we don’t give these people a path to redemption, then they’re going to go where they are accepted, which is the motherf***ing dark side,” she continued, saying, “I think there should be some kind of path.”

