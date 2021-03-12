https://www.dailywire.com/news/looking-back-at-jen-psakis-ridiculous-and-hypocritical-twitter-feed

Jen Psaki is the current White House press secretary, responsible for communicating the vision of President Joe Biden and his administration to the American people.

Given Biden’s less-than-clear communication style and apparent refusal to conduct a press conference of his own, this is not the easiest job in the world.

Here are some of Jen Psaki’s most laughable, infuriating, or demonstrably absurd tweets since Biden entered office.

Tell the truth, follow the science, work together

On the evening of March 11, Jen Psaki tweeted, “tell the truth, follow the science, work together,” despite the Biden administration’s disdain for the truth and dismissal of science as they embrace the anti-science demands of Teachers Unions, and the continued promotion of radical policies which are the antithesis of unity.

tell the truth, follow the science, work together — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 12, 2021

Finding light in the darkness

On that same evening, Psaki tweeted “Finding light in the darkness is a very American thing to do. In fact, it may be the most American thing we do.”

“Finding light in the darkness is a very American thing to do. In fact, it may be the most American thing we do.” @POTUS — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 12, 2021

This comes just a few months after Joe Biden contributed to that darkness, warning that a “very dark winter” was approaching.

Neera Tanden

On February 22, Psaki described Neera Tanden as an “accomplished policy expert” who “would be 1st Asian American woman to lead OMB, has lived experience having benefitted from a number of federal programs as a kid, looking ahead to the committee votes this week and continuing to work toward her confirmation.”

Neera Tanden=accomplished policy expert, would be 1st Asian American woman to lead OMB, has lived experience having benefitted from a number of federal programs as a kid, looking ahead to the committee votes this week and continuing to work toward her confirmation — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 22, 2021

Two days later, she claimed that Tanden is a “leading policy expert who brings critical qualifications to the table during this time of unprecedented crisis,” has “important perspective and values, understanding firsthand the powerful difference policy can make in the lives of those going through hard times,” and enjoys “a broad spectrum of support, ranging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to labor unions, and has a strong record of working with both parties that we expect to grow in President Biden’s cabinet as the first South Asian woman to lead OMB.”

Neera Tanden is a leading policy expert who brings critical qualifications to the table during this time of unprecedented crisis. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 24, 2021

She has a broad spectrum of support, ranging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to labor unions, and has a strong record of working with both parties that we expect to grow in President Biden’s cabinet as the first South Asian woman to lead OMB. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 24, 2021

This is the same Neera Tanden who “mean-tweeted GOP lawmakers” and later appeared to delete over 1,000 tweets from the platform when she needed their votes.

Compassion and kindness…and sexual harassment

On February 12, Psaki shared a video of Jill Biden, writing “Compassion and kindness is back.”

Compassion and kindness is back https://t.co/vibvRrCCMr — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 12, 2021

Almost immediately afterwards, Psaki then commented on the TJ Ducklo scandal, in which her then-deputy press secretary reportedly sexually harassed a Politico reporter.

“TJ Ducklo has apologized to the reporter, with whom he had a heated conversation about his personal life. He is the first to acknowledge this is not the standard of behavior set out by the President,” Psaki wrote. “In addition to his initial apology, he has sent the reporter a personal note expressing his profound regret.”

She then announced that Ducklo would be placed on a “one-week suspension without pay.”

TJ Ducklo has apologized to the reporter, with whom he had a heated conversation about his personal life. He is the first to acknowledge this is not the standard of behavior set out by the President. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 12, 2021

With the approval of the White House Chief of Staff, he has been placed on a one-week suspension without pay. In addition, when he returns, he will no longer be assigned to work with any reporters at Politico. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 12, 2021

This seemed to directly contradict both Psaki’s claim that “compassion and kindness” was back, and also Biden’s promise that “If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot, on the spot. No if, ands, or buts. Everybody — everybody is entitled to be treated with decency and dignity,” made just a few weeks prior.

Space Force

On February 2, Jen Psaki attempted to repair her relationship with Space Force, tweeting, “We look forward to the continuing work of Space Force and invite the members of the team to come visit us in the briefing room anytime to share an update on their important work.”

This came soon after Psaki was slammed for “demeaning” Space Force during a press briefing, in which she said “Wow. Space Force. It’s the plane of today.”

“This is just another example of the Biden administration not taking China seriously while demeaning the incredible work of Space Force personnel,” said Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL), who is a founding member of the House Space Force Caucus.

Happy Hearts

On January 26, Psaki tweeted, “Watch out world [Secretary of State Anthony Blinken] is back and ready to rebuild partnerships, regain US standing and leadership around the world. A do it with a rare combo of wisdom, experience, toughness and grace.”

On January 27, Psaki tweeted that “watching [Anthony Blinken] answer questions @StateDept briefing is making my heart happy.”

This is the same Blinken who supported the Iraq war in 2003, and “assisted Sen. Joe Biden in formulating his support for the invasion.” He then “worked with Biden to formulate partition of Iraq — a plan which was widely rejected.”

He was also responsible for crafting U.S. policy on Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran, as well as drafting Syria policy. He formulated the “Obama administration’s ‘response’ to Russia’s annexation of Crimea, and the aftermath of the Ukrainian revolution in 2014,” supported the war in Libya and the Saudi Arabian-led intervention in Yemen.

Watch out world, indeed.

Ice cream

On the first day of the Biden administration, Psaki asked “YOU” for questions, tweeting “The White House is the People’s House, so I’m asking for YOU to reply with your questions. I’ll answer you in a video this week. Can’t wait to hear from you!”

The White House is the People’s House, so I’m asking for YOU to reply with your questions. I’ll answer you in a video this week. Can’t wait to hear from you! — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 20, 2021

On January 24, just a few days after Biden’s Inauguration, Psaki released a short video answering questions from her followers, including subjects of crucial importance like Biden’s favorite ice cream.

“Last week I asked you for your questions and you delivered. Answered a bunch here – and looking forward to doing this again soon. SPOILER: Revealing [Biden’s] favorite ice cream,” she tweeted.

Last week I asked you for your questions and you delivered. Answered a bunch here – and looking forward to doing this again soon. SPOILER: Revealing @POTUS‘ favorite ice cream 🍦 pic.twitter.com/DtAXZZGFdR — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 24, 2021

Such questions included “First Feline updates would be greatly appreciated,” to which Psaki responded, “I’m also wondering about the cat because the cat is going to dominate the internet whenever the cat is announced and wherever that cat is found,” and “President Biden is a big ice cream fan, so: does that giant freezer full of ice cream really exist?”

Ian Haworth is host of The Ian Haworth Show and The Truth in 60 Seconds. Follow him on Twitter at @ighaworth.

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

