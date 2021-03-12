https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/man-thing-scary-steve-bannon-war-room-shocked-joe-bidens-dead-black-eyes-covid-address-video/

Steve Bannon and crew discussed Joe Biden’s first address on Thursday night this morning on the War Room.

Bannon was shocked at Joe Biden’s appearance and his dead, black eyes.

What happened to Old Joe?

Steve Bannon: Number one, compare Joe Biden before with those blue Irish eyes and the glint, and last night, man, that thing is scary! What’s with the eyes? Is it medication?

TRENDING: JUST SHOCKING! Joe Biden Delivers Speech on Anniversary of COVID Lockdowns – Only 7,141 Tune In to White House YouTube Page for His First Address

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

