LevinTV host Mark Levin shredded President Joe Biden’s speech to the nation on the progress made to end the COVID-19 pandemic as “the most disgusting, propagandistic speech” any politician has ever given on Fox News Thursday.

“I used to think Joe Biden was a doddering fool. He couldn’t tell his sister from his wife, and he didn’t know the name of the secretary of defense, and there you are with Peter Doocy mocking him for not having press conferences,” Levin told Sean Hannity sardonically. “Now I know why he doesn’t have press conferences. He’s busy inventing the [vaccines] and figuring out how to distribute them.”

“In seven weeks’ time this man will have killed the virus. Joe Biden, 50 years in the Senate, not one profound thing. Joe Biden, who had to cheat his way through law school. Joe Biden, who was plagiarizing from people, even as a senator. And little did we know, he’s not a doddering old fool, an egomaniac, and a narcissist taking credit for the work of Donald Trump and all these other people. He has been working like no president in American history! He is the modern-day Jonas Salk,” Levin said, referring to the virologist and medical researcher who developed the first successful polio vaccine. “He’s Thomas Edison! We’ve never had a president like this; he’s fantastic!”

“Let me tell you something about this guy Biden,” Levin continued. “He’s a liar, he’s a plagiarist.”

Levin accused Biden of taking credit for former President Donald Trump’s work with Operation Warp Speed to fund the development and distribution of a vaccine against the coronavirus in record time.

“The Trump administration, last summer, before we had a vaccine, just in case one of these would work, contracted and paid for 800 million doses to cover 400 million people,” Levin said. “On Dec. 23, when only Pfizer and Moderna had received emergency authorizations, the Trump administration went in and they ordered another 200 million vaccinations. Where do you think these vaccines are coming from? You think they’re coming from Joe Biden in the basement? They didn’t have any idea what the hell was going on. … In the end, before Donald Trump left office, he had contracted for enough approved vaccines to inoculate 550 million people.”

He went on to say:

This speech that Joe Biden gave is the most disgusting, propagandistic speech that a demagogue, even a politician, has ever given. It is pathetic. And you’ll notice he and his spokesperson Psaki never tell us exactly what they’ve done and exactly who’s done it. That is so different from the Trump administration. This is so appalling. This man has exploited this pandemic like no politician has ever exploited a pandemic. When he’s sitting in his basement eating his oatmeal that’s dripping on his loafers, what does he do? He accuses President Trump of killing hundreds of thousands of people when it’s Trump who gets the testing done, when it’s Trump who’s getting the ventilators and the respirators, when it’s Trump who’s getting the PPE, when it’s Trump who’s bailing out fools like Cuomo with hospital beds and so forth and so on.

“The Democrat Party has been a disaster,” Levin concluded. “The Democrat governors have destroyed their economies; people can’t get out of their states fast enough to go to Republican states. This is a disgrace, what Joe Biden did. And by the way, he says it’s a war on the virus, well, who started the war? Communist China — his friends. What did he say about communist China today? Not a damn thing.

“Press conference from Joe Biden? What’s the point?”

