Maryland Governor Larry Hogan confirmed this week that his state will ease a series of Coronavirus restrictions starting Friday as cases continue to decline and more vaccinations are administered across the country.

“Over the last few weeks, as we marked one year of grappling with this deadly virus, many of us have been recalling our ‘lasts’ — the last time we ate inside a restaurant, the last time we celebrated a big occasion with family and friends, the last time we went to a ballgame, the last time we took a family vacation. In the weeks and months ahead, with continued vigilance, together we will instead begin to mark new ‘firsts.’ Everything won’t look exactly the same just yet, and we do need to continue to do the things that keep us safe, but there can be no doubt that we are closer to that light at the end of the tunnel and a return to some sense of normalcy in our lives.”

Gov. Larry Hogan just announced Maryland will lift major COVID-19 restrictions. Here’s what you need to know 🔽https://t.co/9BcuaAXhDf pic.twitter.com/8F6D86YPsX — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) March 9, 2021

“As always, the health and safety of our entire Birdland community remains our top priority. In accordance with Governor Hogan’s announcement yesterday (Tuesday), we are continuing to work with the city of Baltimore, state officials, and Major League Baseball to safely welcome fans back to Oriole Park at Camden Yards with proper social distancing guidelines. As soon as we are able, we will share our plans to re-open along with our Gameday Health & Safety protocols,” added a statement from the Baltimore Orioles.

