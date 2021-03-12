https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/media-blackout-federal-agents-tackle-antifa-terrorists-midnight-attack-federal-courthouse-portland-video/

Antifa terrorists set the federal courthouse in Portland on fire Thursday night – AGAIN.

The same media that breathlessly reported on the *unarmed* January 6 “insurrection” is completely silent on Antifa lighting a federal courthouse on fire.

The left-wing terrorists were out on the streets of Portland again last night protesting ICE.

The mob set fire to the plywood on the building at the entrance to the courthouse.

WATCH:

Another fire set outside the federal courthouse building.

WATCH:

Federal agents deployed tear gas and used pepper balls to control and disperse the mob.

WATCH:

Federal agents chased and tackled Antifa terrorists and made arrests.

WATCH:

