https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/media-blackout-federal-agents-tackle-antifa-terrorists-midnight-attack-federal-courthouse-portland-video/

Antifa terrorists set the federal courthouse in Portland on fire Thursday night – AGAIN.

The same media that breathlessly reported on the *unarmed* January 6 “insurrection” is completely silent on Antifa lighting a federal courthouse on fire.

The left-wing terrorists were out on the streets of Portland again last night protesting ICE.

The mob set fire to the plywood on the building at the entrance to the courthouse.

TRENDING: JUST SHOCKING! Joe Biden Delivers Speech on Anniversary of COVID Lockdowns – Only 7,141 Tune In to White House YouTube Page for His First Address

WATCH:

Someone in the group set fire to the plywood on the building at the entrance to the courthouse. Federal officers are responding with crowd control munitions. #koin6news #pdx #pnw #Oregon #Portland pic.twitter.com/pQS1IPV7iL — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) March 12, 2021

Another fire set outside the federal courthouse building.

WATCH:

Federal agents deployed tear gas and used pepper balls to control and disperse the mob.

WATCH:

Salmon Street in downtown Portland is filled up with teargas and smoke so thick that it becomes impossible to see. pic.twitter.com/iZnh9xdmL3 — Garrison Davis (keyboard cowboy) (@hungrybowtie) March 12, 2021

Federal agents chased and tackled Antifa terrorists and made arrests.

WATCH:

A second charge from the Feds begins. More Teargas is used. The first arrest of the night is made. pic.twitter.com/SIUvfE9CHQ — Garrison Davis (keyboard cowboy) (@hungrybowtie) March 12, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

