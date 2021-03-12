http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MOKIxlJ9faY/

Macomb County, Michigan, prosecutor Peter Lucido (R) said Thursday he has received “hundreds” of calls and emails with information that could aid an investigation into coronavirus-related nursing home deaths.

Lucido issued a call to county residents to contact police with vital records and other information that could aid a probe into whether the deaths were caused by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) policy of putting coronavirus infected patients in nursing homes to recuperate.

The rule possibly caused the virus to spread throughout facilities intended for elderly residents, the population most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The Detroit News reported:

Lucido said the medical examiner’s office already has a team to review child fatalities and that his office has received requests via phone, email and in person from “hundreds of people” who wanted deaths of family members investigated. The new prosecutor also said two formal complaints were filed with police this week, one in Shelby Township and one in Warren; the Warren complaint concerns the April 2020 death of a woman who had been transferred from a nursing home to a hospital.

Shelby Township deputy police chief Mark Coil “declined to answer questions” about the complaint filed with his department. Warren police Commissioner William Dwyer told the paper his department forwarded the complaint filed with his agency to Lucido’s office.

Anthony Messina filed a complaint on behalf of his sister, Mary Angela Messina, who died in April 2020 from “COVID-19 (coronavirus) pneumonia.”

Earlier this week, Lucido issued a call to residents to report the circumstances of deaths in nursing homes, Breitbart News reported.

“If we find there’s been willful neglect of office, if we find there’s been reckless endangerment of a person’s life by bringing them in, then we would move forward with charges against the Governor. Of course, we would,” he told WXYZ.

“Nobody’s above the law in this state.”

Lucido told Breitbart News in January he wanted the prosecutors’ association to assemble a “blue ribbon committee” to review nursing home deaths.

“The public deserves nothing less,” he said.

According to the news station, the association “as a group declined and said Lucido should make the request to the Michigan Attorney General and feds.”

