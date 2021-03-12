https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/middle-school-mandates-double-masks-students/

(NATIONAL FILE) – A middle school in New York is mandating “Double masks” for all students beginning March 15, according to a principal’s message posted to a parents’ group. East Hampton Middle School principal Dr. Charles Soriano said that “Double masking — wearing a disposable, medical procedure mask underneath a cloth mask — will be a school requirement” and “This is not optional.”

Soriano cites CDC guidelines to bolster his mandate, and stresses, “If your child comes to school in person, he or she is expected to arrive fully double masked according to what our District’s medical advisers have ordered for our building.” Here are screenshots of Soriano’s message on the parents group, provided to National File by Face Freedom crusader Chris Nelson. Principal Soriano could not be reached for comment.

