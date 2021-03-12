https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/minneapolis-reaches-27-million-settlement-george-floyds-family/

This is insane!

The city of Minneapolis reached a $27 million settlement with George Floyd’s family on Friday.

The City Council unanimously approved of the settlement on Friday as jury selection for officer Derek Chauvin’s trial continues.

George Floyd died last spring after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 8 minutes during an arrest.

TRENDING: SHOCK REPORT! FBI Sends in Armored Vehicle with Turret, 2 Vans, 6 FBI Vehicles, 3 Local Police Vehicles to Arrest Young Father Who Attended Jan. 6 Rally – UNBELIEVABLE INTERVIEW! – Please Help…

According the medical examiner, Floyd had a “fatal level” of fentanyl in his system at the time of his death.

Minneapolis is spending around $36 million to protect the city from leftist rioters during the trial of Officer Derek Chauvin.

And now the city of Minneapolis has to dole out another $27 million to George Floyd’s family.

The death of George Floyd resulted in mass riots and damages into the billions. Hundreds of Minneapolis businesses and homes were destroyed by the leftist rioters over a man with a long criminal record who likely died of a fentanyl overdose.

George Floyd’s family filed a federal lawsuit against Minneapolis and the four police officers who were present/participated in Floyd’s arrest.

The family blamed the officers for Floyd’s death and the city reached an agreement before Chauvin’s trial even started!

NBC News reported:

The city of Minneapolis has reached a $27 million settlement with George Floyd’s family just weeks before the trial is scheduled to begin for the former officer charged with murder in his death. Floyd’s family filed a federal lawsuit in July against the city and the four officers involved in the arrest that led to his death. The lawsuit took issue with neck restraints and police policies and training, among other things. It sought compensatory and special damages in an amount to be determined by a jury. Benjamin Crump and other attorneys representing Floyd’s family members are scheduled to hold a news conference Friday afternoon. Asked whether he would make an announcement about a settlement, Crump said, “all things are possible.” “The city needs to exhibit responsible leadership in the face of the horrific tragedy that really was a watershed moment for America,” Crump said in an interview Friday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

