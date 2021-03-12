https://www.theblaze.com/news/george-floyd-family-settlement-police

The city of Minneapolis has reached a $27 million settlement with George Floyd’s family. The record payout comes only weeks before the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with murder in Floyd’s death on May 25.

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved the settlement Friday. Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey’s office said he will approve the settlement.

The settlement includes $500,000 to revitalizing the 38th Street and Chicago Avenue business district where Floyd died, USA Today reported.

Moments after the vote, Council President Lisa Bender offered condolences to the Floyd family.

“I do want to, on behalf of the entire city council, offer my deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd, his friends and all in our community who are mourning his loss,” Bender said, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “No amount of money can ever address the intense pain or trauma caused by this death to George Floyd’s family or the people of our city.”

Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing the Floyd family, released a statement on the record-breaking settlement.

“George Floyd’s horrific death, witnessed by millions of people around the world, unleashed a deep longing and undeniable demand for justice and change,” Crump said Friday. “That the largest pre-trial settlement in a wrongful death case ever would be for the life of a Black man sends a powerful message that Black lives do matter and police brutality against people of color must end.”

The Star Tribune noted that the $27 million to the Floyd family is the highest police payout ever in Minneapolis. In 2019, the Minneapolis Police Department paid $20 million to the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who was killed by former Minneapolis police Officer Mohamed Noor.

In July, Floyd’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against four Minneapolis police officers involved in the arrest that led to his death. The federal lawsuit claimed that the officers used “unjustified, excessive, and illegal, and deadly use of force.”

Jury selection began this week for the trial involving Chauvin, who faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. Chauvin was seen on video with his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Seven jurors have been seated as of Friday afternoon, and seven more are needed, according to KARE. Opening statements in the trial are scheduled for March 29.

The other three former officers – J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao — are scheduled to go on trial on Aug. 23. They are charged with aiding and abetting, second-degree murder, and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Floyd died on May 25, and all four officers were fired the next day. Floyd’s death spurred protests across the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

