https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/12/mollie-hemingway-finds-kamala-harris-praise-for-biden-so-sycophantic-and-false-it-sounds-like-the-washington-post-wrote-it/

Even though he just signed the bill Democrats call a “Covid relief” measure (while ignoring the pork and bailouts) and the effects on the economy remain to be seen, President Biden took a victory lap at the White House today:

Before Biden spoke, VP Kamala Harris really laid the praise on thick:

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway spotted something that sounded familiar:

That could have come from Politico or The Hill as well.

Has Biden even been in office long enough to have a “trademark”?

The trademark of the Biden presidency is likely to be something very different.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...