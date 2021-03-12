https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/12/mollie-hemingway-finds-kamala-harris-praise-for-biden-so-sycophantic-and-false-it-sounds-like-the-washington-post-wrote-it/

Even though he just signed the bill Democrats call a “Covid relief” measure (while ignoring the pork and bailouts) and the effects on the economy remain to be seen, President Biden took a victory lap at the White House today:

Before Biden spoke, VP Kamala Harris really laid the praise on thick:

Kamala Harris: “You have grieved Mr. President out loud with our nation. Your empathy has become a trademark of your presidency and can be found on each and every page of the American Rescue Plan.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 12, 2021

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway spotted something that sounded familiar:

That’s so sycophantic and false it sounds like the Washington Post wrote it! https://t.co/TCevvoGFYW — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 12, 2021

That could have come from Politico or The Hill as well.

They very well might have. — HoHo (@HoHolets) March 12, 2021

OMG … I can’t stop laughing at how phony that sounds 😂🤪 https://t.co/8uFU6tt8Td — Merri Ann (@MerriAnn5) March 12, 2021

Has Biden even been in office long enough to have a “trademark”?

“Trademark of your presidency.” Homeboy has been in 6 weeks. Does she know something we don’t? 🤔 https://t.co/vGa2Sb8Pcn — Beth Baumann (@eb454) March 12, 2021

The trademark of the Biden presidency is likely to be something very different.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

