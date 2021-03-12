https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/current_events/disease/majority_support_covid_19_relief_package_but_agree_it_benefits_blue_states_more

Voters overwhelmingly support the COVID-19 relief bill President Joe Biden signed into law Thursday, but most believe the $1.9 trillion package benefits Democrat-run states more.

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 59% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of the relief package that will send checks of as much as $1,400 to Americans hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thirty-five percent (35%) disapprove. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

The survey of 1,000 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on March 10-11, 2021 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC. See methodology.