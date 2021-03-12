https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/03/12/nancy-pelosi-thinks-house-dems-could-overturn-election-of-a-gop-congresswoman-n1432028

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she believes there is a possibility that duly elected Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa), can be unseated by Congress.

Miller-Meeks narrowly defeated Democrat candidate Rita Hart in November by six votes in an election where over 400,000 ballots were cast. Iowa state officials certified the election results in January, and Miller-Meeks was provisionally sworn in to Congress in January. The close margin caused Hart to petition Congress about the election results in December, rather than go through the courts. The House Administration Committee tabled a motion to dismiss Hart’s petition this week, enabling the challenge to proceed.

Hart’s campaign claims there are at least 22 outstanding legally-cast ballots waiting to be counted.

On Thursday, when asked if she thinks there’s a scenario where the Democrat-controlled Congress could overturn the state-certified results, Nancy Pelosi sounded very confident, almost as if it were a forgone conclusion.

“Could you see a scenario? We don’t do press conferences on ‘can you see a scenario.’ Of course! Of course!” Pelosi said. “I respect the work of the committee… We’ll see where that takes us. There could be a scenario to that extent.”

Does this not reek of hypocrisy? In various battleground states in the 2020 presidential election, there were irregularities and questionable votes in excess of Biden’s state-certified margins of victory—yet Democrats pretend they didn’t exist. None of these were given their time in court. Trump supporters were told to move on and accept the results. If you dared to challenge the results on social media, you’d be censored—and still will be. But House Democrats apparently lack the self-awareness to realized the hypocrisy of their actions in thinking they can overturn an election result where the Democrat lost after suggesting for months that challenging an election result was treasonous.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter, Gab, Facebook, MeWe, Heroes, Rumble, and CloutHub.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

