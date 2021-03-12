https://www.theepochtimes.com/nearly-half-of-republicans-wont-take-the-ccp-virus-vaccine-poll_3731060.html

Almost half of former President Trump’s supporters don’t plan to take a CCP virus vaccine according to a poll by NPR, PBS, and Marist.

The poll indicates that 47 percent of people who identified themselves as Trump supporters would not want to be vaccinated when the doses became available to them.

Upon widening the demographics, the survey found that 41 percent of Republicans would not take the vaccine, compared to only 11 percent of Democrats saying they wouldn’t take it.

In total, about two-thirds of Americans polled said that they’ve already taken a vaccine or would take one when they can.

A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine, at the convention center known as “La Nuvola”, The Cloud, in Rome, on March 10, 2021. (Andrew Medichini/AP Photo)

Thirty-eight percent of white evangelical Christians said that they would not take the vaccine. Thirty-seven percent of Latino Americans would refuse to take the shot, along with 28 percent of Caucasian Americans and 25 percent of black Americans.

Some data about lockdowns were also collected, showing that nearly three-quarters of Republicans think that the states should open up in order to restart the economy.

In contrast, 78 percent of the polled Democrats said that the lockdowns should be prioritized to contain the spread of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

A former advisor to Bill Clinton said the United States is becoming a “totalitarian state” due to COVID-19 lockdown orders.

Former Democratic adviser Naomi Wolf, who aided former President Clinton during his second reelection bid, told Fox News in February that the nation is “moving into a coup situation, a police state” as a result of lockdowns.

“The state has now crushed businesses, kept us from gathering in free assembly to worship as the First Amendment provides, is invading our bodies … which is a violation of the Fourth Amendment, restricting movement, fining us in New York state … the violations go on and on.”

Wolf further explained that authoritarianism is being implemented under the guise of safety and security.

“They are using that to engage in emergency orders that simply strip us of our rights; rights to property, rights to assembly, rights to worship, all the rights the Constitution guarantees,” she said, arguing that “lockdowns have never been done in society and really, we are turning into a … totalitarian state before everyone’s eyes.”

Jack Phillips contributed to this report.

