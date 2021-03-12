https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/netflix-signals-intent-crack-down-password-sharing?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Streaming giant Netflix announced this week its intent to test a method to crack down on “password-sharing,” the practice where users from different households share access to the same Netflix account to avoid paying for additional memberships.

The company will be rolling out a test feature to a limited number of users in which they will be prompted to confirm that they are the owner of the account they are using. Users would have to respond to a text or email message to confirm their identities.

“This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so,” the company told media this week.

Netflix usage skyrocketed over the past year as hundreds of millions of people across the world were ordered to stay home in the hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

