President Biden’s address on Covid-19 last night featured him taking credit for the vaccine and pretending to have initiated programs that were already happening when he took office. But that isn’t stopping the media from doing their thing. Here’s one such example from The Hill:

Let it never be said that many media outlets don’t have Biden’s back.

That might be enough to get NK state media to tell The Hill, Politico and the rest to take it down a notch.

Likely from a DNC memo to the media.

And they’ll keep churning it out for the foreseeable future.

