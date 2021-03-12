https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/12/nice-propaganda-the-hills-take-on-bidens-speech-might-make-n-korea-state-media-advise-them-to-take-it-down-a-notch/

President Biden’s address on Covid-19 last night featured him taking credit for the vaccine and pretending to have initiated programs that were already happening when he took office. But that isn’t stopping the media from doing their thing. Here’s one such example from The Hill:

Nation rallies for Biden on his COVID-19 response https://t.co/J6akLmeezq pic.twitter.com/ZpMAbbU6eO — The Hill (@thehill) March 12, 2021

Let it never be said that many media outlets don’t have Biden’s back.

The North Korean media is cringing at the obsequiousness of this. https://t.co/wyV2eRJj88 — Howard Wall 💰📈📝 (@HJWallEcon) March 12, 2021

That might be enough to get NK state media to tell The Hill, Politico and the rest to take it down a notch.

The Hill praises Dear Leader. https://t.co/3vhXE3wgnF — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 12, 2021

Just say “Glorious Leader” and get it over with https://t.co/e0ydt1mP8A — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 12, 2021

I’m sorry but where did you exactly get this idea? — Noah 🇨🇦 🇮🇱 נח (@CanadianNoah) March 12, 2021

Likely from a DNC memo to the media.

Time to rename, “The Hill,” “The Shill.” — Tim Spivey (@timspivey) March 12, 2021

LOLOL! You are giving him credit for Operation Warp Speed and what governors have done? Can all of you just become State Media and get it over with? https://t.co/QNkyQhL8wv — Sourkidz (@_SourKidz_) March 12, 2021

This sounded much better in the original Mandarin. https://t.co/rc1z1iMPGh — Beorn (@Beorn2000) March 12, 2021

I’m sure most people have no idea who this old guy is, so nobody is rallying behind him. Nice propaganda from @thehill. https://t.co/GtnBmeUTC2 — Andrea Katherine (@stl_blonde) March 12, 2021

And they’ll keep churning it out for the foreseeable future.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

