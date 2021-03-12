http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gB9tOC4GrHM/

Polling of “white liberals” compared to “white conservatives” shows increased approval of political violence among white liberals since 2016 and decreased tolerance among white conservatives.

The poll asked, “How much do you feel it is justified for people to use violence to pursue their political goals?”

Here is the breakdown of those who said violence is “not at all” justified:

In 2016, 87 percent of white liberals said violence is “not at all” justified. In 2020, that number dropped five points to 82 percent.

In 2016, 88 percent of white conservatives said “not at all.” In 2020, that number jumped seven points to 95 percent.

The poll was conducted by the American National Elections Studies Time Series (2016, 2020) and shows a very disturbing increase among liberals who justify political violence (aka terrorism) and a large decrease among white conservatives.

None of this is surprising to those of us who lived in the real world between 2016 and 2020. We sat through four years of the Democrat party and corporate media encouraging, justifying, and at times, openly calling for violence.

Of course, during that time, the very same Democrat party and corporate media tried to gaslight us into believing white conservatives were the real threat. This data (and our own eyes) again proves that a lie.

The news in this poll only gets worse…

Among those who identify as “very liberal” and white, the percentage who believe political violence is “not at all” justified plummeted 20 points, from 87 percent in 2016 to just 67 percent today.

Among “very conservative” whites, that number increased from 93.3 percent to 95.8 percent.

So over those four years, the percentage of very liberal whites who believe political violence is never okay plummeted to 67 percent, while the percentage of very conservatives whites who say the same increased to 96 percent.

Basically, as things stand now, you have a full third of “very liberal” whites who are okay with political violence, while only four percent of “very conservative” whites say the same.

Again, our eyes and ears ensured this poll comes as no surprise. After all, it is Democrat-run cities across the country that are on fire at the hands of the left-wing terrorists in Antifa and Black Lives Matter, all while the Democrat party and the establishment media cheer them on.

In this same poll, among Democrats in general, regardless of skin color, only 78 percent oppose political violence, a drop from 81 percent in 2016.

Among Republicans of all races, 90 percent say violence is never justified, a jump from 87 percent in 2016.

Per this poll (and our own eyes), over the last four years, Democrats have become much more comfortable and approving of political violence (aka terrorism) while Republicans have become less approving.

Nevertheless, the very same Democrats in the political and media worlds who are more approving of violence are also lying by saying it is Republicans who are becoming more violent.

The fact is this: the left is becoming more violent while attempting to justify their violence with lies about how conservatives are becoming more violent.

Bottom line: The threat from the left is very, Very, VERY real.

You need to be prepared to defend yourself.

This is not a drill.

It is only going to get worse.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.

