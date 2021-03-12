http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OLu6Ufpz0Po/

The North Carolina House passed legislation Thursday to allow concealed carry permit holders to bear firearms in church for the defense of themselves and their fellow congregants.

The legislation, House Bill 134, is titled the “2nd Amendment Protection Act.”

HB134 allows individual churches to prohibit firearms, if church leaders so choose, but it removes state obstacles to being armed for the defense of self and others.

The NRA-ILA reported passage of HB134, noting that similar legislation in Texas, after becoming law, allowed “an armed citizen [to defend] his church against an individual” in 2019.

Breitbart News noted the Texas church attack that occurred on December 29, 2019. The attacker pulled a shotgun from under his jacket and fired it at congregants, killing one and fatally wounding another. Jack Wilson, an armed congregant, reacted in seconds and shot the attacker, killing him.

BNO News published surveillance video of the incident:

NEW: Video shows man opening fire at Texas church before he is shot by a security guard; 2 dead, 1 critical (blurred to hide victims, viewer discretion is advised) pic.twitter.com/hulXR7MYIy — BNO News (@BNONews) December 29, 2019

