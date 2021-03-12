https://www.dailywire.com/news/ny-state-democrats-lead-impeachment-inquiry-into-gov-andrew-cuomo

New York Democrats are breaking ranks and leading an impeachment inquiry into Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, following multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“New York State lawmakers, many of them Democrats, opened an impeachment inquiry into Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday, signaling that members of the governor’s party were abandoning him amid a series of sexual harassment allegations,” The New York Times reported Friday morning.

The State Assembly “announced that its judiciary committee would have broad jurisdiction” to investigate the allegations of sexual misconduct against Cuomo, the Times reported Friday.

Notably, the committee will also look into the Cuomo administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic relative to nursing home deaths.

The investigations could result in a move forward with impeachment proceedings.

The embattled governor said over the weekend that there is “no way” he will resign. The Daily Wire reported:

In a conference call early Sunday afternoon, the New York Post reports, a “defiant” Cuomo said that there is “no way” he will resign, even as a fifth woman came forward Saturday suggesting that Cuomo acted in an inappropriate way during a personal interaction. He also lashed out at critics, calling the idea of resigning over “allegations” without establishing their “credibility” “anti-democratic.”

“I was elected by the people of the state. I wasn’t elected by politicians,” Cuomo said. “I’m not gonna resign because of allegations.”

“The premise of resigning because of allegations is actually anti-democratic,” the governor added. “Anybody has the ability to make an allegation in a democracy and that’s great. But it’s in the credibility of the allegation.”

A total of six women have come forward to accuse Cuomo of sexual misconduct. After the first two women made their claims, he issued an apology that suggested his actions were merely the result of him being “playful” and making “jokes.”

“Questions have been raised about some of my past interactions with people in the office,” read a statement from the governor. “I never intended to offend anyone or cause any harm. I spend most of my life at work, and colleagues are often also personal friends. At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny. I do, on occasion, tease people in what I think is a good-natured way. I do it in public and in private. You have seen me do it at briefings hundreds of times. I have teased people about their personal lives, their relationships, about getting married or not getting married.”

Cuomo later called for the New York attorney general to launch an independent investigation into his behavior.

“To be clear I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never propositioned anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to,” he said. “That’s why I have asked for an outside, independent review that looks at these allegations. Separately, my office has heard anecdotally that some people have reached out to Ms. Bennett to express displeasure about her coming forward. My message to anyone doing that is you have misjudged what matters to me and my administration and you should stop now — period.”

