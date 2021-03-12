https://www.dailywire.com/news/over-200000-signatures-collected-on-petitions-calling-to-reinstate-piers-morgan-on-good-morning-britain

A total of over 220,000 signatures have been collected on multiple petitions calling for former “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan to be reinstated on the show after he left earlier this week.

As of 5 p.m. Eastern Time in the United States on Friday, the “Keep Piers Morgan on GMB for his common sense approach to life” petition had garnered over 139,000 signatures; the “Bring Back Piers Morgan” petition had gained over 37,000 signatures, and the “Save Piers Morgan from being sacked from GMB” petition had collected almost 44,000 signatures for a total of roughly 220,000 signatures.

On Thursday night, Morgan tweeted, “I won’t be going back, but thanks to everyone who has signed these petitions. Normally, people start petitions to have me fired or deported, so this is a pleasant surprise.”

I won’t be going back, but thanks to everyone who has signed these petitions. Normally, people start petitions to have me fired or deported, so this is a pleasant surprise. https://t.co/jhqt9VbNDN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 11, 2021

After the interview Oprah Winfrey conducted with Great Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle that aired last Sunday in which the couple hurled numerous charges, including that the royal family had expressed concerns about the color of their baby’s skin, Morgan furiously responded, saying of Markle, “I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me the weather report.”

In a column for The Daily Mail, Morgan wrote:

Sickening. Shameful. Self-pitying. Salacious. Scandalous. Sanctimonious. Spectacularly self-serving. Those were just my initial thoughts after ten minutes of the Oprah whine-athon with Meghan and Harry, and while restricting myself to only using words beginning with the letter “s.” By the time I’d finished the whole two-hour orgy of pious, self-indulgent, score-settling twaddle, the steam was erupting out of my ears like an exploding geyser, and my lexicon of rageful epithets extended to the full range of the alphabet. Never have I watched a more repulsively disingenuous interview. Nor one more horrendously hypocritical or contradictory.

After Morgan made comments criticizing Markle on Monday’s “Good Morning Britain,” but before he left the show on Tuesday, Markle filed a formal complaint to ITV, which produces the show, according to the British press.

“The Guardian understands a formal complaint was lodged with ITV on behalf of the duchess after the broadcast,” The Guardian reported. The Telegraph also reported that a complaint was made.

“Meghan Markle filed a formal complaint with British broadcaster ITV, after a presenter criticised her claims against the royal family and later quit,” Barrons reported. “…Britain’s domestic Press Association news agency said it understood Meghan formally complained to ITV before he resigned, confirming a report in the Daily Telegraph newspaper. The complaint focused on how his remarks may affect those trying to deal with their own mental health problems, it added.”

On Wednesday, Morgan fired back at his critics after his comments on “Good Morning Britain” about Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey precipitated outrage and led to him leaving the show. Morgan tweeted, “Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.”

“On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview,” Morgan wrote. “I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

