There’s a fake outrage brewing in New York City after former Knicks legend and current Georgetown Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing fumed at security guards at Madison Square Garden for having the temerity of doing their jobs and checking his ID while his team is in town to play in the Big East tournament:

According to NBC News, the security guards are enforcing Covid-19 protocols which have “made moving around a hassle for the Knicks legend”:

Keep in mind, a number of top teams will miss the NCAA Tournament this year BECAUSE OF COVID-19 INFECTIONS. These security guards are literally just doing what they’ve been told to do to make sure teams like Georgetown can finish the season:

But, Ewing is getting a lot of support from his fans:

Note: The actual owner of the team has been denied access to MSG so this isn’t a race issue:

And were these security guards even alive when Ewing last suited up for the Knicks?

It’s Ewing who should apologize, not the security guards:

