https://redstate.com/tladuke/2021/03/12/prosecutor-says-he-has-received-hundreds-of-complaints-on-gov-whitmers-senior-homes-covid-policies-n342070
About The Author
Related Posts
Tulsi Gabbard Calls Out “Police State” Actions by Democrat Party, Urges Americans to Stand Up Against Them
January 28, 2021
Van Jones Gets a Lesson in Just How Horrible the Left Is
February 9, 2021
Bourbon on the Rocks WAAM Radio Edition Feb-28th-2021
February 28, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy